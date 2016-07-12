Early 1900s Posters Warning Men About The Dangers Of Women’s Rights

These early 1900s propaganda posters warning men about the dangers of women’s rights are extremely absurd but all the more funny in modern day times. Considering the politically correct period we’re living in today, such posters would be completely unimaginable these days. Well, at least not without a severe lawsuit.

Throughout history, women had to fight for every right they have today. They had to fight for the world to acknowledge them as men’s equals. Although this is a given today, no more than 100 years ago women were not even allowed to vote in most countries on Earth.

‘The Suffragettes’ were women who thought for equal rights and especially for the right to vote. Their movement started in the late 19th century and went all the way up till the mid 20th century. While this term usually refers to activists from the United Kingdom, members of this movement were present all over the world, from the US to Australia, from New Zealand to Canada.

The Isle of Man was one of the first places were women who owned property were allowed to vote in parliamentary (Tynwald) elections in 1881. The first self-governing country to grant all women the right to vote was New Zealand in 1893.

In 1895, South Australia also allowed women to vote and from 1869, women over the age of 21 were granted voting power in Wyoming. Utah shortly followed in 1870 and so did all the American states outside the South by 1919. Women all over the US were allowed to vote in 1920, marking a huge milestone for all women’s rights movements.

In 1919, women over the age of 21 were also allowed to vote in Canada (without Quebec) and in Great Britain, women over 30, with certain property qualifications, were given the right to vote in 1918. In 1928, suffrage was granted to all women over the age of 21.

Now, over 100 years let's take a look at this incredibly absurd propaganda posters from 1900-1914. Which one do you find to be the most ridiculous?

















