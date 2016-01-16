15 Dogs That Cant Handle The Cold Weather

These funny little guys definitely are not big fans of the cold weather, they can’t wait for spring! You could imagine that dogs usually have no problem with snow and winter in general. They’re animals after all! But you would be wrong. Just like us humans, there are some among them ho can’t handle the cold whatever they’ll do. Here are 15 such dogs.
15. This Bundle of Joy
14. This Cozy Couple
They’re totally inseparable.
13. This Unimpressed Guy
“If you think I’m going to poop in the snow, you’re totally wrong.”
11. This Warm Puppy
Nothing like a nice winter coat to keep the puppies cozy!
10. This Half Dog-Half Eskimo
The half dog part is always freezing, though.
9. This Little Dude
I’m with you, pup.
8. This Denier
“Just let me know when there’s flowers outside.”
7. This Infant
Someone loves to be swaddled!
6. This High-Class Lady
She’s the most elegant of them all.
5. These Siblings
One of them is happy and the other one is seriously concerned about all that snow outside!
4. This Holiday Lover
If only the holidays were during the summer like in Australia…
3. This Crochet Master
Thank God for crochet.
2. This Fashionable Duo
Look at those adorable head scarves!
1. This Gorgeous Guy
Simply the bestest!
