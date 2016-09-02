12 Beauties From the 50’s and 60’s in “Playboy” Back in the Day

As of March 2016, Playboy magazine no longer has any nude photos of girls in it. This is in part due to the overwhelming amount of pornos on the internet. So much so, that Playboy felt it no longer logical to post any more nudes within its own pages. Though not all agree with its new look, the magazine decided to return more to its roots and be more about the articles than the actual nude photos. It will still have girls in it, mind you, but no more nudes.

Back when Hugh Hefner started the magazine in the ’50s, Playboy was more than just a “girlie” magazine; it was also a well-respected publication known for high-brow content. So, many up-and-coming new starlets were clamoring to pose for Playboy’s pages in order to better get that “bombshell” image. Here are some of those ladies from the 50’s and 60’s

1. Marilyn Monroe

As the ultimate sex symbol of the’50s, Marilyn was the obvious choice for the very first Playboy model.

The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress started her career as a pinup and ended up in the newly minted magazine’s first issue in 1953 after the founder Hugh Hefner purchased a nude photo of her used in a different publication. She would go on to pose for the magazine directly in later years.

2. Brigitte Bardot

The sultry French actress gained international fame with Roger Vadim’s And God Created Woman, and was known in the’50s and ’60s for playing risqué characters, which made her a natural fit for the magazine.

3. Jane Birkin

These days, Jane Birkin is probably most famous for the highly coveted Hermès bag that bears her name.

But during the mod movement of the 1960s, the English actress headed to France, where she married the famous director Serge Gainsbourg and starred in a number of scandalous avant-garde films.

4. Elizabeth Taylor

The violet-eyed starlet made a name for herself as a virtuous adolescent, but by the time she was starring in such classics as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, she had fully shaken off her modest image, and was rebranding herself as one of Hollywood’s most enduring sex symbols, a process that naturally included a stint in Playboy.

5. Jane Fonda

6. Catherine Deneuve



The “ice queen” of French cinema, Catherine Deneuve was known for her glacial portrayals of reserved beauties with mysterious pasts.

No doubt plenty of her fans were surprised that she agreed to let her guard down and pose for the magazine.

7. Jayne Mansfield



Another blonde bombshell of the 1950s, Jayne Mansfield was constantly compared to Marilyn Monroe. After Monroe made history as Playboy’s first model, Mansfield was close behind, posing just two years later.

8. Julie Newmar

Julie Newmar got her start as a scantily clad dancer in the Ziegfeld Follies, but quickly parlayed her success into a starring turn playing the scandalous villainess Catwoman in the Batman TV series. She appeared in Playboy after shifting her focus to musical theater.

9. Kim Novak

The stunning model and actress is most often remembered for her role as the mysterious, two-faced femme fatale at the heart of the Hitchcock classic Vertigo.

Novak posed for the magazine just one year later, months before she dropped suddenly into obscurity.

10. Nancy Sinatra

The sultry 1960s pop goddess didn’t appear in Playboy during her heyday (perhaps she was afraid of what her father Frank would say!).

Instead, she waited for decades, not appearing in the magazine until 1995.

11. Sophia Loren

These days, Italian actress and Oscar winner Sophia Loren’s name is practically synonymous with grace and ageless beauty.

But a few decades back, she wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers by appearing in Playboy on at least two occasions.

12. Ursula Andress

The Swiss actress made cinema history as the very first “Bond girl,” famously emerging from the ocean in a bikini as Bond’s beautiful sidekick Honey Rider. She went on to pose for Playboy the next year, after the film became a box office success.











