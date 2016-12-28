The 100 Best Obama Moments In Photos

The 100 best Obama moments in photos will take us on a wild, funny and sometimes very intense walk down memory lane. Barack Obama is the 44th President of the United States of America and was sworn into office on January 20, 2009. Since then, a lot of things have happened in the US and worldwide, so let’s review the best Obama moments, immortalized in unique photographs.

The Obamas share a moment on a freight elevator as they head to one of the inaugural balls on January 20, 2009. “It was quite chilly, so the President removed his tuxedo jacket and put it over the shoulders of his wife,” White House photographer Pete Souza said. “Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look.”

Obama wears 3-D glasses during a Super Bowl viewing at the White House on February 1, 2009.

Obama speaks with aides in the White House Oval Office on February 4, 2009. From left are Senior Advisor Pete Rouse, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Phil Schiliro, Senior Advisor David Axelrod, National Economic Council Director Lawrence Summers and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel.

Vice President Joe Biden watches Obama sign the economic stimulus bill on February 17, 2009. The goal was to stimulate the country’s staggering economy by increasing federal spending and cutting taxes.

Obama acknowledges applause before addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on February 24, 2009. The President focused on the three priorities of the budget he presented to Congress later in the week: energy, health care and education.

A boy touches Obama’s hair in the Oval Office on May 8, 2009. “A temporary White House staffer, Carlton Philadelphia, brought his family to the Oval Office for a farewell photo with President Obama,” White House photographer Pete Souza said. “Carlton’s son softly told the President he had just gotten a haircut like President Obama, and asked if he could feel the President’s head to see if it felt the same as his.”

Obama kisses Sonia Sotomayor after announcing her as a Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, May 26. Sotomayor went on to become the court’s first Hispanic justice.

The President returns to the Oval Office after going on a hamburger run for West Wing staffers and aides on May 29, 2009.

Obama closes his eyes before taping his weekly radio address at the White House on June 2, 2009.

Obama tours the Great Pyramid and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, on June 4, 2009. In a speech at Cairo University, Obama pledged to “seek a new beginning between the United States and Muslims around the world,” imploring America and the Islamic world to drop their suspicions of one another and forge new alliances.

Obama places a flower at the Buchenwald Memorial as he visits the former concentration camp in Germany on June 5, 2009.

Sasha Obama hides behind an Oval Office sofa as she sneaks up on her father on August 5, 2009. Sasha was 7 when her father took office. Malia was 10.

Obama stands on stage before delivering remarks to service members in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 26, 2009. “Of all the privileges I have as President, I have no greater honor than serving as your commander in chief,” Obama said in his speech.

Obama salutes during the dignified transfer of Army Sgt. Dale R. Griffin on October 29, 2009. The President traveled to an Air Force base in Dover, Delaware, to meet a plane carrying the bodies of 18 Americans killed in Afghanistan.

The President fist-bumps custodian Lawrence Lipscomb in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on December 3, 2009.

Obama poses with a diploma and gold medal after accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 2009. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it honored Obama for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” Obama was the fourth U.S. President to win the Novel Peace Prize. Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson and Jimmy Carter also received the award.

The President talks on a cell phone as he steps off Marine One in Baltimore on January 29, 2010.

Obama plays with his daughters in the White House Rose Garden during a snowstorm on February 6, 2010.

Obama calls a member of Congress to discuss health care reform on March 19, 2010. A bill passed the Senate in December 2009, but there were intense negotiations before it could pass the House. The bill passed 219-212 after more than a year of bitter partisan debate. All 178 Republicans opposed it, along with 34 Democrats.

Obama signs the Affordable Care Act — his health care overhaul — on March 23, 2010. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which has been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.

All photos via CNN. Click here to view all the 100 best Obama moments in photos.









