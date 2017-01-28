10 Before and After Photos Taken By NASA Satellites

NASA has been keeping an eye on Earth for a very long time. Its satellites are constantly taking photos of our planet and then send them down to be analysed. And while for us here down on Earth, things seem to stay more or less the same, when looking from really high up, things get a different perspective. Especially if that perspective is also taken over a longer period of time.

With this technology, we can look at how things presented themselves in the past and how they look now. We can better see the effects of various trends, climate changes, or other man-made activity, as well as natural phenomena. Here are 10 before and after photos of just these kind of examples.

1. Back in May 2016, NASA picked up the devastating Fort McMurray wildfire.

2. How landscapes eventually recover from fires in Yellowstone.

3. Shrinking Utah’s Great Salt Lake over the last 30 years

4. The Mississippi River pouring over its banks in March 2016.

5. In West Virginia, surface mining reshaped mountaintops.

6. The 2014 Oso mudslide in Washington state

7. Sediment buildup in Louisiana

8. Hurricane Isaac touching down in Louisiana

9. Warming temperatures shrink Alaska’s Columbia Glacier.

10. The expansion of San Antonio, Texas

As you can see, for some of these, at least, the differences are enormous. While some were natural phenomena, others were man-made. These help us better prepare for the future, as well to better observe various trends. Hope you guys enjoy what NASA is providing us and please give us your opinion in the comment section below.









