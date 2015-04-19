Bizarre, Culture, Entertainment, Funny, Lifestyle, Pop Culture, Sex & Love, Top 10, Traditions, Trends,

10 Normal Things That Happen To You Only In Prison (But They’re Not Normal Anywhere Else In The World)

10 normal things that happen to you only in prison (but they’re not normal anywhere else in the world) is a sort of funny introduction to life in prison and the things that happen there on a daily basis, but they never actually happen anywhere else in the world.

Sure you’re going to say, “Hey, what do I care?”, but you never know what life has in store for you next and you never know when you’re going to need these valuable life lessons about the 10 normal things that happen to you only in prison (but they’re not normal anywhere else in the world).

After reading this fun little article, you’ll think twice before trying to shoplift candy or male enhancement products. Whatever you decide to do with your life, just remember that the normal things that happen to you in prison are actually not normal at all.

 

 

10. If you’re not a bodybuilder, you get called “mam” or “hey chuckles” very often, by almost everybody.

9. You get to know people’s names and reputation by their face tattoos.

8. You’ll have friends called “Dickrag” and “Purple Lips” 

7. You’ll find that watching what’s happening outside is the highlight of your day

6. There’s always that guy that scares the sh#t out of people!

5. You’ll have to get used to the currency: cigarettes, protection, prison wine and spooning

4. You’ll quickly realize that you’re the most out of shape person in your whole cell block.

3. You’ll start being scared of shower day

2. You’ll realize that staying in the hospital is the only thing keeping you from winding up in a hospital

1. And best of all, you learn how to make prison wine and get to drink as much as you want!

Written by T.B.V.

Passionate Explorer and Co-Founder @Gipsy_Ninja & @PencilNex. Life's short, go out with a bang!