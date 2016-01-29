10 Incredible Thrill Seeking Adventures To Do Around The World

Attention all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies! Are you on the hunt for your next hit? Well, we have you covered. Here are 10 incredible thrill seeking adventures you need to add to your bucket list from around the world.

1. Sky Diving Over The Palm In Dubai

We know there are plenty of places to skydive around the world, but we don’t think the views get any better then from over the palm in Dubai.

2. Mountain Bike Down The Worlds Most Dangerous Road in Bolivia

The North Yungas Road (also known as Death Road) is legendary for its extreme danger. It is estimated that 200 to 300 travellers are killed along the road each year!

3. Diving With Great White Sharks in South Africa

Would you take the plunge into the depths of shark infested waters? Well, in South Africa they have made it possible. You simply hop into a cage, get taken down into the deep blue sea, and before you know it you will surrounded by gigantic Great Whites.

4. Cliff Walk in China

Hu Shan Mountain is famous for having one of the worlds most dangerous hiking trails. Thousands of years ago monks, nuns and pilgrams carved a network of stairs and trails leading to the mountains peaks. Just remember to watch your step.

5. Ice Swimming in Finland

In Finland they literally cut a giant hole in their icy lakes and you are asked simply to jump in. How long do you think you could last in the minus temperature waters?

6. Ride The Takabisha in Japan

This roller coaster is the steepest ride to date, having a famous drop of 121°.

7. Go Wing Walking over England

Are you fearless enough to be strapped standing on top of an aeroplane as it soars through the sky?

8. Take A Dive In Devil’s Pool in Zambia

The Victoria Falls in Zambia is home to the most dangerous pool in the world, Devil’s Pool. Located on the edge of the falls, it is the ultimate infinity pool.

9. Fly Through The Air On The Gravity Flying Fox in New Zealand

Ever wondered what it would feel like to fly? Well if you ever find yourself in New Zealand you can! Imagine being strapped into a flying fox vertically as you zoom through the air, 170m above the ground.

10. Cave Dive in Devils Eye Cave in Florida

These canyon-like caves have become a popular dive spot. At the bottom of this opening, water gushes from a cave opening with nearly fire-hydrant-like force.

