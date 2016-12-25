More stories
Where To Expect A White Christmas In The States?
Where To Expect A White Christmas In The States? With the holidays here, who’s excited about a white Christmas? Well, some parts of the US are used to a white Christmas every year, while in others, it’s completely unheard of. This map here shows which parts of the country will probably experience snow during the […]
Uber Wants To Take It To The Sky
Uber Wants To Take It To The Sky Uber is now looking to take it to the skies with a new fleet of flying electric vehicles which will take right over gridlock and to your destination in a fraction of the time. If you live in San Francisco for example, it will take you 15 […]
An Answer to Malaria Has Been Found In the Form of a Non-Toxic Spray That Stops Mosquitoes From Reproducing
An Answer to Malaria Has Been Found In the Form of a Non-Toxic Spray That Stops Mosquitoes From Reproducing Malaria, the scourge of humankind ever since man first set foot on planet Earth, is still with us today. But in recent years, at least as of 2010, the number of malaria infections has dropped significantly. […]
Every Country and Their Top Tourist Attractions
Every Country and Their Top Tourist Attractions Whenever people are visiting a new country, the first thing they do, even before they leave, is to look for what are the top tourist attractions in that place. And now, with the new year so close, more and more people are thinking about their annual resolutions. Unsurprisingly, […]
Mixed Crops of Cereal and Legumes Will Need No Fertiliser To Produce The Same Yield
Mixed Crops of Cereal and Legumes Will Need No Fertiliser To Produce The Same Yield Fertiliser is used over crops to boost their crop yield. This fertiliser is comprised of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium which plants require to grow. And since the Green Revolution from the 1970’s, we’ve begun using fertilisers like never before. Today, cereal […]
Where To Travel Next? The Cheapest Cities In Europe (INFOGRAPHIC)
Where To Travel Next? The Cheapest Cities In Europe (INFOGRAPHIC) The cheapest cities in Europe infographic shows us the best travel destinations on the old continent and the daily budget you’ll need for each and every one of these unique places. If you are tired of thinking about travel destinations, why not take them one […]
Essential Hacks To Better Understand Body Language
Essential Hacks To Better Understand Body Language These essential hacks will make you understand body language and it will ease your way into having a comfortable social and professional life. Most of the tense situations in which we find ourselves to be are caused by lack of communication, or better said, by the lack of […]
Vagina Christmas Ornaments Are All You Need For The Holidays
Vagina Christmas Ornaments Are All You Need For The Holidays These vagina Christmas ornaments are all you need to keep up with the latest trends for this holiday season. If your Christmas tree didn’t sparkle or stand out from the crowd until now, then this is your time to shine! Just imagine the looks you’ll get from […]