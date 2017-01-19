More stories
Amazing Photos of Parisian Prostitutes From The 1960’s
Place Blanche is just one of the small plazas in Paris, France, along the Boulevard de Clichy. But despite its size, it is filled with history. Nevertheless, this is where the famous Moulin Rouge cabaret is located, and the plaza was the centre of Paris' transsexual community […]
There’s an Island in a Lake on an Island in a Lake on an Island
There's an island in a lake on an island in a lake on an island and it's exactly how you imagine it to be. It's completely spectacular in every single way and it's definitely a destination to put on your […]
Guy Reads Fake Pro-Trump Books on the Subway, And People Simply Lose It
This guy started reading fake pro-Trump books on NYC's subway and almost instantly captured everybody's attention. This public stunt was performed by Scott Rogowsky, as part of his 'Taking Fake Book Covers On the Subway' series. This edition is called "Unpresidented" and it's […]
Researchers May Have Discovered A “Sixth Sense” In Humans
Well, we need to make something clear right from the start. While we say "a sixth sense" here, we are, of course, referring to the other five major ones we humans have. There are, of course, a lot more senses that humans possess, beyond the sense […]
A Desk-Sized Turbine Can Power A Small Town
To date, solar energy has managed to surpass oil and other fossil-based energy sources in their cost efficiency. But regardless of this, both solar and wind power have the drawback of not being consistent as a power source. This is why GE Global Reports has come up with […]
Life in Oymyakon, the Coldest Village on Earth: People Use Outside Toilets and Mobile Phones Don’t Work
Living in Oymyakon, the coldest village on earth, where people use outside toilets and where mobile phones don't even work could be quite tricky (or dreadful even) for most people. However, the people of this far away Russian […]
The Oldest Paris Photo is Also the World’s First Photo Featuring People
The oldest Paris photo is at the same time the first photo in the world to feature people in it. This particular photograph is a shot of the city of Paris taken by Louis Daguerre, the inventor of daguerreotype. His photography techniques were the […]
The Elusive “Planet Nine” Could Be An Adopted Solar System “Family Member”
Even though we have several spacecraft scouring the solar system let and right, there are still plenty of mysteries still to be had. And there's no bigger mystery out there than the elusive "Planet Nine". This is a hypothetical world, part of our […]