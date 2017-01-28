More stories
10 Before and After Photos Taken By NASA Satellites NASA has been keeping an eye on Earth for a very long time. Its satellites are constantly taking photos of our planet and then send them down to be analysed. And while for us here down on Earth, things seem to stay more or less the […]
Ireland Is Diverting Its Entire €8Bn Sovereign Wealth Fund Away From Fossil Fuels Even though the United States hopes to relive the 1970’s with Donald Trump, thinking that the world hasn’t changed since then, other countries look ahead at the challenges that await us and the opportunities to be had. Ireland for instance just passed […]
Since The US Isn’t At The Forefront Of Sustainability Then China Is Ready To Take Over Just days after US president Donald Trump took office and systematically began dismantling the country’s environmental policies, China’s president Xi Jimping talked about the importance of the Paris agreement. Now, even though China is the number one producer of […]
HIV Medication Prevents Infection With A 92% Success Rate Back in 2012, the FDA approved a medication by the name of Truvada. If taken daily, this particular medication prevents HIV infection by up to 92 percent. Truvada – technically called PrEP – was marketed for males who have sex with other males since they account for […]
Women Really Are Better At Multitasking Well, the cat’s finally out of the bag. According to a new study conducted by a Swiss team, it turns out that women actually are better than men when it comes to multitasking. But the twist is that they’re better only up until menopause, after which things level off. […]
Here’s How Urine Whisky Is Made. Yes, It’s a Real Thing! Urine whisky is a real thing, and here’s how this ‘innovative’ drink is made. We’ve all heard about prison wine, but we chose not to believe that wine can ever contain someone’s urine. Well, newsflash, in prison, it’s definitely not up to you to […]
Time Travel back to a Japanese Bath House from the 1950s Let’s time travel back to a Japanese bath house from the 1950’s and get an intimate look inside to see what really went on in those very exclusive places. In 1951, LIFE photographer Michael Rougier went on a tour of this Japanese bath house from Tokyo. […]
Cool Behind the Scene Photos from Star Wars – Return of the Jedi (1983) Directed by Richard Marquand and written by Lawrence Kasdan and George Lucas, Star Wars Return of the Jedi was the last instalment of the first trilogy. This movie, alongside its two prequels, have become an instant classic in cinematic history. In total there […]