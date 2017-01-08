More stories
Sports, Exercise, or even Manual Labour, All Make Us Happier
Sports, Exercise, or even Manual Labour, All Make Us Happier It’s no secret that physical exercise, especially cardio exercise, lift our spirits. Regular physical exercise are known for their many health benefits for the body, and of the mind. Even though the mind is part of the body, but that’s not here nor there. Anyway, […]
The Story Behind The Most Perfect Shaped Town In The World
The Story Behind The Most Perfect Shaped Town In The World The fortress city of Palmanova, Italy, is the most perfect shaped town in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. This star fort settlement dates back to 15th century Italy. Regular walls were getting battered hard by cannons and this is why star […]
The ‘Being a Mother’ Post is Going Viral and it Offers a Valuable Life Lesson
The Story about Being a Mother is Going Viral and it Offers a Valuable Life Lesson If you’re a mother and a housewife, by now, you must be pretty tired of hearing the “but what do you do all day?” question. People simply don’t understand that being a stay-at-home mom is more than a job, it’s […]
What Would Happen In Case of a Zombie Apocalypse?
What Would Happen In Case of a Zombie Apocalypse? What would happen in the event of a zombie apocalypse? Well, a group of student scientists at the University of Leicester’s Journal of Physics Special Topics set out to find out just that. The result is that, in 100 day’s time, there would only be some 273 […]
Your Brain Has A Special Wiring When It Comes To Your Political Views
Your Brain Has A Special Wiring When It Comes To Your Political Views There is a reason for why it’s hard to change someone’s political views, regardless of what arguments you bring to the table. You may have also noticed that whenever that thing happens and it seems that you get the upper hand in […]
Animal Shelter Films a Low-Budget Cat Commercial and it Instantly Goes Viral
Animal Shelter Films a Low-Budget Cat Commercial and it Instantly Goes Viral This animal shelter decided to take a new approach a film a low-budget cat commercial in order to attract more people willing to adopt some furry little friends. Their commercial instantly went viral and it proved everybody that you don’t need a lot of […]
The Mausoleums of Mexico’s Dead Drug Lords
The Mausoleums of Mexico’s Dead Drug Lords The mausoleums of Mexico‘s dead drug lords will kind of make you rethink your choices in life. Sounds weird, but some dead people are actually doing better than most of your friends who are still alive. It may not be fair, but that’s just the way it is […]
Living on the World’s Steepest Street
Living on the World’s Steepest Street Living on the world’s steepest street is completely different than living anywhere else in the world. Everyday is like a new and surprising adventure and you never know what types of people you will find walking around in your backyard. Yes, this happens pretty often. Baldwin Street in Dunedin, […]