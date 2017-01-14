More stories
New Technology Can Store Summer Heat For Winter Time
New Technology Can Store Summer Heat For Winter Time As we begin to tackle the problem of climate change, there are a few areas which we need to look into. First, there’s electricity, powered mostly by coal and which we want to replace with alternative sources like solar, wind and geothermal; for the most part. […]
Two Stars Are On A Crash Course And The Red Nova Will Be Visible From Earth in 2022
Two Stars Are On A Crash Course And The Red Nova Will Be Visible From Earth in 2022 Not that long ago, at least as the universe is concerned, some 1,800 years into the past, two stars part of a binary star system have collided. Of course, we haven’t seen that yet, because the light […]
Female Employees Give Male Colleagues Simulated Blowjobs At Chinese Company Event
Female Employees Give Male Colleagues Simulated Blowjobs At Chinese Company Event Female employees at Tencent, the Chinese Internet giant, gave their male colleagues simulated blowjobs on stage during a company event. Now, Tencent is facing a huge PR crisis after a 7-second video was leaked online, showing 2 female workers on their knees performing an action […]
Tasteful Nude Ronda Rousey Bodypaint Photos Break The Internet. Again!
Tasteful Nude Ronda Rousey Bodypaint Photos Break The Internet. Again! The nude Ronda Rousey bodypaint issue published by Sports Illustrated has resurfaced with a few new never before seen photos and broke the Internet again! When Ronda Rousey appeared in this very tasteful and sexy body issue, netizens went crazy with her stunning pictorial. Even though […]
Driverless Cars Will Make The Organ Shortage Even Worse
Driverless Cars Will Make The Organ Shortage Even Worse Driverless Cars are on their way and there’s nothing we can do about it. The trend has already begun and will most definitely take the world by storm. But the biggest problem here will be the fact that this new trend will leave us with even […]
The US Army Is Looking For Biodegradable Ammo That Sprout Plants
The US Army Is Looking For Biodegradable Ammo That Sprout Plants Not many people can now say that we humans don’t have a tremendously negative impact on the environment if even the US Army is looking into ways to make their bullets biodegradable. Because not only are bullets dangerous to people’s lives, but they’re also a […]
Behind-The-Scenes At Miss Senior America
Behind-The-Scenes At Miss Senior America These behind-the-scenes photos from Miss Senior America offer us a unique insight of how beauty pageants, regardless of age, look like from the very beginning, before contestants reach the stage. This unique beauty pageant features contestants from 60 to 90 years old who still believe that they have something to […]
You Can Finally Kiss People Around The World With Your Phone
You Can Finally Kiss People Around The World With Your Phone The Kissenger mobile device finally lets you kiss people around the world with your phone. This is truly a weird step forward (or is it?), but it comes as a response to the need of staying close to our loved ones no matter where […]