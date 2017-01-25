More stories
Wind Turbines Got A Friendlier and More Efficient Makeover
Wind Turbines Got A Friendlier and More Efficient Makeover Tyer Wind, a company based in Tunisia, has come up with a new and innovative design for their wind turbines. Instead of making use of the standard rotor blades, they instead opted for a friendlier look. A look that not only mimics the movements of hummingbird wings, […]
Delhi Just Banned All Disposable Plastics
India’s capital city of New Delhi, as well as the greater city of Delhi, have taken upon themselves to put a stop to the overwhelming plastic pollution in India. In December 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) voted on banning all one-time-use plastics throughout the entire region of the metropolis. This new law came into effect […]
A (very) Short History Of Sexy Vintage Bikinis
A (very) Short History Of Sexy Vintage Bikinis This (very) brief history of sexy vintage bikinis shows us that people have always had a flair for good taste with a dash of perkiness to it. People have been enjoying swimsuits, looking at beautiful women in swimwear and wearing the latest (and most revealing) bikini models […]
Painting of Tsar Nicholas II Discovered Beneath Vladimir Lenin Portrait
Painting of Tsar Nicholas II Discovered Beneath Vladimir Lenin Portrait A painting of Tsar Nicholas II was discovered beneath a Vladimir Lenin portrait, the former Russian soviet leader. This is truly a remarkable find which proves that there are still many mysteries left to be uncovered behind the walls of Russian palaces. This amazing paiting […]
Hair Is As Strong As Steel And Its Use Could Be In Body Armour
Hair Is As Strong As Steel And Its Use Could Be In Body Armour Hair, even though it might not look it, is actually comparable to steel when it comes to strength. It’s even more elastic that steel, withstanding a stretch of one and a half times its original length before breaking. Because of these […]
Scientists Are Trying To Figure Out What Do Emojis Stand For
Scientists Are Trying To Figure Out What Do Emojis Stand For Scientists are feverously trying to figure out what emojis really stand for. But right now, the answer isn’t quite clear. The best guess and the most intuitive answer is that they are a sort of digital body language. However, psychologists don’t want to be […]
Black & White Photos of Donald Trump During The 1970’s
Black & White Photos of Donald Trump During The 1970’s Believe it or not, but Donal Trump was young once. Even though he is the oldest person to ever be elected as president at the beautiful age of 70. if Hillary Clinton would have won, she’d have been our second-oldest president-elect at the age of […]
Silkworms Are Being Fed Graphene To Produce Stronger Silk That Conducts Electricity
Silkworms Are Being Fed Graphene To Produce Stronger Silk That Conducts Electricity Silk is naturally produced by silkworms feeding on mulberry leaves. The silk is used as a textile and is highly regarded for its beauty and for its mechanical strength. However, by feeding these silkworms with small amounts of carbon nanotubes and graphene, the […]