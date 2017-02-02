More stories
Female Orangutans Will Use A Tinder-like App To Look For Mates
We can all agree that's not such a great thing when your parents present you with your future husband or wife, and there's no option whatsoever. Now, even though it's not quite the same, orangutans don't really have a choice in who they'll be […]
Half an Hour’s Worth of Aerobic Exercise Does Wonders for the Brain
The body and mind, as we all know, are strongly linked to one another. And what's good for one, is usually good for the other. So, with just a half an hour of moderate aerobic exercise, not only the body benefits immensely, but […]
Soviet Age Car Posters from the 1950’s to the 1980’s
The automotive industry during the Soviet age spanned throughout most of its history. It started with a large-scale construction of car manufacturing factories and the reorganisation of the AMO Factory in Moscow during the late 1920's and early 30's and it continued on until the […]
Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth
Mapping the saddest-sounding places on Earth could prove to be quite a difficult task, but fortunately, Australian artist Damien Rudd decided to take this project into his own hands and created the @SadTopographies Instagram account. This serves as an excellent and very complex collection of the saddest and most […]
Donald Trump Skid Mark Underwear Is Now Available!
Yes, people, this is real: Donald Trump skid mark underwear is now available online. So, if you want to make the biggest statement of them all, be sure to buy a nice pair of briefs for yourself, or for anybody who would appreciate such an innovative design. […]
School Bench Drawings Show How Life Is Like For Romanian Students
Back in 2013, Romanian photographer and documentarian, Vlad Petri, went to the History University in Bucharest, Romania, in order to observe how the Occupy the History University movement was going. This event was aimed at talking about various issues involving student responsibilities, taxes, relations, and […]
Never Before Seen Strange Quantum Distortion Observed In Empty Space
A very weird and never before seen phenomenon is known as a vacuum birefringence was observed only on an atomic scale. It's known to appear around neutron stars with extremely powerful magnetic fields that give rise to a region of empty space to generate matter and then […]
The Beautiful, Beautiful Fashion Style of ‘Short Shorts’ From The 70’s
For the better part of human history, pants and women didn't have a great relationship. Thankfully that's all over, right? The first woman to wear pants in public was Luisa Capetillo back in 1919. She was from Puerto Rico and when she did it, it […]