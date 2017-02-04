More stories
2017 Could Be The Year We Will Reverse Blindness
2017 Could Be The Year We Will Reverse Blindness There is medicine or forms of operation today that tackle the problem of various cases blindness, but hereditary blindness had no known cure. That was until now when a new form of gene therapy can male hereditary retinal dystrophies a thing of the past. Spark Therapeutics, a […]
10 Reasons Why Africa Is So Poor
10 Reasons Why Africa Is So Poor Africa, particularly its tropical regions, is frequently given as an example of economic failure. And this isn’t without cause, however, since 35 out of the continent’s 54 countries have a GDP per capita lower than $2,000. This is at a time when the average GDP in the world […]
There’s a Hidden Room Inside Mount Rushmore
There’s a Hidden Room Inside Mount Rushmore We don’t know haw many of you saw the 1994 Richie Rich movie starring Macaulay Culkin. Well, it was a long time ago. Nevertheless, there was a scene in the movie where the Rich family had an entire mountain carved to their likeness; just like Mount Rushmore in real […]
Bonnie and Clyde – Rare Photos of the Notorious Couple from the Early 1930’s
Bonnie and Clyde – Rare Photos of the Notorious Couple from the Early 1930’s There’s no denying that crime has a special romantic allure to it. And if a couple is behind it all, well, then we have Bonnie and Clyde. These two are probably the most romanticised criminals in US history. But romantic stories […]
Female Orangutans Will Use A Tinder-like App To Look For Mates
Female Orangutans Will Use A Tinder-like App To Look For Mates We can all agree that’s not such a great thing when your parents present you with your future husband or wife, and there’s no option whatsoever. Now, even though it’s not quite the same, orangutans don’t really have a choice in who they’ll be […]
Half an Hour’s Worth of Aerobic Exercise Does Wonders for the Brain
Half an Hour’s Worth of Aerobic Exercise Does Wonders for the Brain The body and mind, as we all know, are strongly linked to one another. And what’s good for one, is usually good for the other. So, with just a half an hour of moderate aerobic exercise, not only the body benefits immensely, but […]
Soviet Age Car Posters from the 1950’s to the 1980’s
Soviet Age Car Posters from the 1950’s to the 1980’s The automotive industry during the Soviet age spanned throughout most of its history. It started with a large-scale construction of car manufacturing factories and the reorganisation of the AMO Factory in Moscow during the late 1920’s and early 30’s and it continued on until the […]
Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth
Mapping the Saddest-Sounding Places on Earth Mapping the saddest-sounding places on Earth could prove to be quite a difficult task, but fortunately, Australian artist Damien Rudd decided to take this project into his own hands and created the @SadTopographies Instagram account. This serves as an excellent and very complex collection of the saddest and most […]